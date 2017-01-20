About 5,700 Rohingya Muslims residing in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses at the Police Commemoration Day parade at Armed Police Complex Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. PTI Photo by S Irfan(PTI10_21_2016_000215A) Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addresses at the Police Commemoration Day parade at Armed Police Complex Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. PTI Photo by S Irfan(PTI10_21_2016_000215A)

As many as 5,700 Rohingya Muslims and 322 other foreigners are presently living in Jammu and Samba districts of the state, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said. They have entered the state on their own and are staying at various places in the two districts, she said in a written reply to the question of BJP MLA Sat Pal Sharma in Assembly.

No instance of radicalizing these foreigners has been reported so far, however, if such complaint is received, appropriate action as necessary under law will be taken against the people concerned and such organization, the CM added. Mehbooba said some Madrasas are associated with Rohingya Muslims in the state.

Replying to another question she said that no Rohingyas have been found involved in militancy related incidents. However, 17 FIRs have been registered against 38 Rohingyas for various offences including those related to illegal border crossing, she added.

Some NGOs namely ‘Shikawat’ run by Mohammad-ul-Umar of Srinagar along with Rashid, SR Institute of Development of Rambagh (Srinagar) and Delhi based NGO Daji are helping Rohingyas in cash and kind from time to time, Mehbooba said. However, strict surveillance is being kept on activity of foreigners and the organizations extending help to them, the CM added.