About 2000 tortoises recovered from a truck by a joint team of CID and West Bengal police

The truck was coming from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Bongao bordering Bangladesh, police officials said. (Representational image) The truck was coming from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Bongao bordering Bangladesh, police officials said. (Representational image)

About 2000 tortoises were recovered from a truck by a joint team of CID and West Bengal police from the Chakdaha-Bongao road under Chakdaha police station area in Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

On an information, CID sleuths and policemen intercepted the truck carrying 2000 tortoises wrapped in 50 bags Wednesday night.

The truck was coming from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Bongao bordering Bangladesh, police officials said.

Three occupants, including the truck driver, were arrested and the vehicle was seized.