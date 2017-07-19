About 20 per cent positions vacant in CBI

“With effective use and optimal deployment of existing personnel, the vacancies have not affected the performance of the CBI adversely,” Jitendra Singh said. “With effective use and optimal deployment of existing personnel, the vacancies have not affected the performance of the CBI adversely,” Jitendra Singh said.

The CBI has about 20 per cent positions vacant and the vacancies have not affected the performance of the agency adversely, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In a written response, Minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh presented data which showed that as against 7,273 sanctioned strength there are 5,868 officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which comes to a vacancy of about 20 per cent.

“With effective use and optimal deployment of existing personnel, the vacancies have not affected the performance of the CBI adversely,” he said. The data shows that there is about 18 per cent shortage in executive ranks, about 27 per cent shortage of law officers, about 56 per cent shortage of technical officers, about 18 per cent in ministerial staff and 44 per cent shortage in canteen posts.

“Filling up of vacant posts in terms of relevant recruitment rules is an ongoing process. The number varies from time to time depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation. “Induction of officers on direct recruitment and deputation basis from central government departments, various state governments, CPOs etc depends on availability of eligible candidates,” he said.

The minister said “no” to a question asking whether the government is considering to recruit officers (in same proportion) at group ‘A’ level in the agency through UPSC civil services examination.

