About 1,425 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pakistan for Baisakhi

Chanting prayers, around 1,425 Sikh pilgrims, including women and children, today crossed over to Pakistan in three special trains from the international Attari railway station here. Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) Executive Committee member Balwinder Singh, who is leading the delegation, said the pilgrims on reaching Pakistan would pay obeisance at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, the birth place of founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev.

The Indian delegation along with Pakistan based Sikhs would observe Baisakhi festival tomorrow with pomp and splendour, he said. Hindu and Muslim families based in Pakistan would also join this religious occasion, he said.

After observing Baisakhi, the delegation would pay obeisance at various Gurudwaras in different provinces of Pakistan, including Gurudwara Sacha Sauda at Farookabad, Gurudwara Dera Sahib at Lahore, Gurudwara Rori Sahib in Emnabad, district Gujranwala, Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur Sahib falling on Indo-Pak border at Narowal district of Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev had spent last days of his life, said Singh.

He said that the delegation will be provided adequate security cover during stay and movements from one place to another in Pakistan. They would return to India by train on April 21, he added.

