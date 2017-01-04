Abis Rizvi- The film producer killed in Istanbul terror attack

Abis Rizwi been taken out of his residence in Bandra. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 04-01-17, Mumbai Abis Rizwi been taken out of his residence in Bandra. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 04-01-17, Mumbai

The Istanbul attack:

The terror attack at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on January 1 killed at least 39 people and injured 40 others. Among the dead were two Indians, real estate tycoon and film producer Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah. The alleged attacker dressed up as Santa Claus reportedly opened fired at the New Year revelers. The city’s Governor Vasip Sahin termed the incident a “terror attack”. The nightclub is popular with locals and tourists alike. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack on the nightclub.

Who was Abis Rizvi?

Abis Rizvi, born in 1967, was the son of Dr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, former member of Rajya Sabha in Bandra, West Mumbai, Maharashtra. Rizvi was married and left behind a son. The family of Rizvi lived in Mumbai. A real estate tycoon, Rizvi was the director of the Rizvi Group and CEO of his father’s real estate company Rizvi Builders. He founded the film company ARF Films (Abis Rizvi Films). The films produced by him were, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and He-Man (2016). In 2016, Rizvi began working on his next film T for Taj Mahal which was scheduled for release in 2017.

Condolences:

Rizvi’s death shocked many people and his close friends. Several of them took to Twitter to express their condolences, shock and anger. Actress Raveena Tandon, one of Rizvi’s close friends expressed her anger saying, “Abis, We shall miss you❤️RIP my dearest friend. What one thinks,plans,does, all taken away in a moment, by sum crazed fanatical madmen.To all terror sympathisers,apologists.Burn in HELL. #istanbulterrorattack. #RipAbis … Love you !!! ❤️may you be happy Abis , whichever heaven you are in..you beautiful charmer soul you…”

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP.”

Rizvi’s friend Javed Jaffery said, “Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub.”

Last rites:

The body of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi arrived in Mumbai early on Wednesday. “The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 AM,” said BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. He received the bodies at the airport. Rizvi’s body was taken to his home in Bandra. Rizvi’s burial will take place later on Wednesday.

