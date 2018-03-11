Abhishek Manu Singhvi thanks Mamata Banerjee, state Congress says will continue to oppose TMC

Speaking to the media on the Assembly premises, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “I am thankful to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting my candidature.” He also thanked state Congress leaders, including state party chief Adhir Chowdhury. (Express Photo) Speaking to the media on the Assembly premises, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “I am thankful to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting my candidature.” He also thanked state Congress leaders, including state party chief Adhir Chowdhury. (Express Photo)

Stating that there is “anti-BJP” space in West Bengal, Congress’s Rajya Sabha candidate from the state Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said he is proud to be nominated from here. Singhvi also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for backing his candidature even as the state Congress leadership made it clear that they would continue to oppose Trinamool Congress despite its support for their nominee.

Speaking to the media on the Assembly premises, he said: “I am thankful to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting my candidature.” He also thanked state Congress leaders, including state party chief Adhir Chowdhury.

“The arithmetic, history and geography of this state show the presence of anti-BJP political space here. I am proud to be nominated from the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna, Raja Rammohan Roy and Netaji Subhas,” said Singhvi. On the Left Front fielding a candidate against him, he said, “It is their democratic right. I will not comment on it.”

State Congress leaders, however, made it clear that Trinamool Congress’s support to Singhvi’s candidature for Rajya Sabha polls would not affect their opposition to the ruling party. “Earlier, Trinamool Congress had supported Pradip Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha polls. But that did no affect our opposition to the ruling party at the state level,” said Abdul Mannan, Congress legislative party leader.

