INLD, BSP tie up for Haryana, Lok Sabha polls

INLD leader Abhay Chautala with other party leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh Wednesday. Express INLD leader Abhay Chautala with other party leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh Wednesday. Express

After two decades, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have again entered into a poll alliance in Haryana. The seat-sharing exercise will be done ahead of the Assembly polls, which are due in Haryana in October 2019. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and BSP’s Haryana in-charge Dr Meghraj Singh, at a joint press conference on Wednesday, announced the poll alliance for Assembly as well Lok Sabha polls. Chautala has termed the move as “an alliance of Dalits, backward classes and farmers, along with ‘kameras’ (labour class) to make the state “BJP-mukt”.

Chautala also said that a non-BJP and non-Congress Third Front would be formed under the leadership of BSP supremo Mayawati in the country. “The responsibility of Third Front has been given to Behan Mayawati,” he said.

BSP leader Meghraj Singh, who is his party’s in-charge of five states, including Union Territory Chandigarh, said, “Behan ji (Mayawati) has taken the decision on the alliance and given me directions to make an announcement regarding the alliance.” Singh was accompanied by Haryana BSP president Prakash Bharti. Asked about the seat-sharing, Chautala said, “It’s like a brother-sister alliance of Rakshabandhan. When the polls approach, we would annonce the seats.”

In 1998, said Prakash Bharti, the INLD and BSP had fought all 10 seats of Lok Sabha in alliance. The INLD had contested seven seats, leaving three for the BSP. The INLD won four seats while the BSP opened its account, with its candidate Aman Kumar Nagra winning Ambala parliamentary constituency. The alliance, however, did not continue for long. In the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, the INLD and BJP formed an alliance and won all 10 seats (five each).

Scheduled castes form 20% of Haryana’s population while Jats share is around 25%.

INLD, Haryana’s main Opposition party, had earlier announced to launch ‘Jail Bharo Andalon’ from Bhiwani from May 1 to press for the demand of construction of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. “Now, we will struggle together,” said Chautala, who was accompanied by Haryana INLD unit president Ashok Arora.

BSP suspends lone party MLA in Haryana Dr Meghraj Singh announced Wednesday that the lone party MLA from Haryana, Tek Chand Sharma, has been suspended from the party for not working as per its ideology. “That’s why he was not invited (for the press conference),” he said. The INLD has 19 members in the state Assembly. BJP has 47 MLAs in the Assembly, Congress 17 (after HJC’s merger with Congress ), SAD one and five are Independents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App