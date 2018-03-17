Constable who ‘helped’ terror suspect booked; alleged to have forged police report

Suspected terrorist Abdullah-Al-Mamon Suspected terrorist Abdullah-Al-Mamon

Eight months after the UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Bangladeshi terror suspect Abdullah-al-Mamon, Saharanpur police booked a constable for allegedly helping him obtain a passport by forging a police report. The forged police report confirmed Abdullah to be a native of Saharanpur. Based on ATS information over the passport, police conducted an internal inquiry.

“During the course of departmental inquiry, it was found the police report sent to the Regional Passport Office had the signature of sub-inspector Nasir Hussain posted at Deoband police station. The address was later found to be fake. Nasir Hussain denied having signed the report. On Wednesday, he submitted an application with SSP Saharanpur Babloo Kumar alleging that constable Satish Kumar, who was tasked with carrying the documents from the police station to different offices, had forged his signature on the report, which was later forwarded to the passport office,” said Pankaj Kumar Tyagi, Deoband police station house officer.

Following the direction from the SSP, an FIR against constable Satish Kumar was lodged on Thursday under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at the Deoband police station, added Tyagi. The constable has since been sent to the Reserve Police Lines.

Circle Officer (Deoband) Siddharth Singh said, “The police report will now be sent to experts to verify sub-inspector Hussain’s claim of forgery. The involvement of constable Satish Kumar would also be confirmed after his handwriting too is examined.”

Abdullah, an alleged member of Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), was arrested in August last year from Muzaffarnagar. He is lodged in Lucknow district jail.

A native of Bangladesh’s Mymen Singh district, Abdullah was arrested on charges of preparing fake ID cards, mostly for Bangladeshi nationals to help them find safe hideouts in India. ATS had recovered a passport issued on Abdullah’s name in May, 2017 and carrying address of Ambeta Shek, Deoband police station area in Saharanpur.

During interrogation, Abdullah had claimed to have paid Rs 9,000 to get favourable documents and reports in obtaining the passport. On Abdullah’s information about his associates in India, ATS on September 26 last year, announced a reward or Rs 25,000 for information on Tauheed-ur-Rehman, a Bangladesh national, from Ghaziabad.

