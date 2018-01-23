Abdul Subhan Qureshi arrested: 14 rounds exchanged in encounter, say police

Abdul Subhan Qureshi was an alleged mastermind in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat. Abdul Subhan Qureshi was an alleged mastermind in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat.

Fourteen rounds of fire were exchanged between police and suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Abdul Subhan Qureshi during the encounter at a poorly-lit market in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Saturday evening before the wanted terrorist was nabbed, police have said.

Qureshi, it is learnt, came to the market to meet an associate. The meeting was to take place in one of nearly dozen unoccupied buildings in the market. Investigating officers claimed that the meeting was one of several meetings Qureshi was holding across the country to revive the IM.

Sources said that after they received information about Qureshi’s whereabouts, a team of at least 10 officers was stationed in the market. “As soon as he arrived, we asked him to come out of the vehicle. He resisted and opened fire at the team. Fourteen rounds of fire were exchanged and he was taken into custody,” P S Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell, told the Indian Express.

Residents in the vicinity of the market seemed to know little about the “fire exchange” in the Ghazipur paper market. “This market is surrounded by JJ clusters like Sapera Basti, Kondli, Mullah Colony and Ghazipur Mandi. If such a firing would have taken place, someone would have noticed it. However, we have very little idea about the fire exchange. Since the area is widely spread, there is a possibility that it went unnoticed,” said one of the residents of the area.

The market is spread approximately across 3 km with 1,200 plots of different dimensions. The Delhi Development Authority had allotted these plots to traders operating at Chawri Bazar in a bid to decongest the Old Delhi market.

