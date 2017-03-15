Abdul Mannan returns, slams Mamata Banerjee for ‘double standards’

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan. Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan.

Returning to the Assembly a month after his hospitalisation following a scuffle between Congress MLAs and security guards, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for speaking in favour of Centre-state mutual understanding. While speaking at a programme earlier in the day, Mamata had said the mutual understanding between the Centre and states should continue. Criticising her for changing her government’s stand against BJP-led NDA government, Mannan said the chief minister was showing her double standard.

“The TMC is changing its stand to suit its political interest. The party had joined hands with BJP before, and will do so again in future. No one trusts TMC for its double standard. What Banerjee said today was a clear indication that TMC is once again entering into an understanding with the BJP,” Mannan said.

On February 8, Mannan was hospitalised following a scuffle between Congress MLAs and security guards in the House. The scuffle had broken out after Speaker Biman Banerjee asked security guards to remove Mannan from the premises after he refused to leave.

