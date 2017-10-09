1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case: LeT bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda held guilty

Abdul Karim Tunda was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 16, 2013 from the Indo-Nepal border. (Source: PTI photo) Abdul Karim Tunda was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 16, 2013 from the Indo-Nepal border. (Source: PTI photo)

Lashkar-e-Toiba bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda was on Monday pronounced guilty in the 1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case by a Sonipat court. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday. Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Satender Kumar Gupta said Tunda has been convicted under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (conpiracy) of the IPC and the Explosive Act.

Tunda, 75, was among the 20 terrorists that India had asked Pakistan to hand over post the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He was arrested by Delhi police from India-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He is suspected to be involved in 40 blast cases across the country.

Tunda is also suspected to be involved in raising funds for the terror group in the Middle East and is also said to have forged ties with Dawood Ibrahim’s network. He was also allegedly responsible for a series of blasts in the country including the 1993 Mumbai train blasts and the blasts between 1996 and 1997. He had also reportedly planned an attack during the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010. The plan, however, failed after two of his accomplices were arrested.

He was also responsible for scouting young recruits in the world of Jihad and motivating them through long sermons. He had connections in several countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE,Bangladesh and Nepal from where young low-income recruits could be easily tapped.

