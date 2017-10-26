Abdul Karim Telgi, fake stamp paper scam kingpin, passes away

Abdul Karim Telgi. (File) Abdul Karim Telgi. (File)

Abdul Karim Telgi, kingpin of the counterfeit stamp paper scam, passed away in Bengaluru due to multiple organ failures on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. Telgi who was arrested in Ajmer in November 2001 had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years. He was admitted to Victoria hospital last week after he collapsed in prison. He was also undergoing treatment for HIV/AIDS.

Telgi was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail in Bengaluru for the multi-crore fake stamp paper racket, along with a massive fine of Rs 202 crore. He was previously given special privileges like an assistant in prison on account of his severe condition.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd