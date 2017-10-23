Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper racket put on ventilator support

Abdul Karim is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in Karnataka. (File Photo) Abdul Karim is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in Karnataka. (File Photo)

Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in counterfeit stamp paper scam is on ventilator support in critical condition. Telgi, a severe diabetic was taken to the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru last week after he collapsed in the prison. More details in this regard are awaited.

Telgi who enjoyed special privileges like an assistant in prison on account of his severe condition is in the trauma ICU of the hospital. He has been in the past diagnosed with AIDS and has been under treatment.

Telgi is serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in the multi-crore fake stamp paper racket, along with a massive fine of Rs 202 crore.

The racket was unearthed to be worth billions of rupees where Telgi along with his other accomplices used to produce fake stamp papers which were sold to banks, insurance companies, and brokerage firms.

He is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

