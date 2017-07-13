Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper racket, gets body massage in Bengaluru prison: Report

Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in the fake stamp paper racket Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in the fake stamp paper racket

Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in the counterfeit stamp paper scam, gets special treatment in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa says. News agency ANI reported that Telgi gets body massage from three-four convicted prisoners ‘allotted’ to him.

In 2013, a City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable, who guarded Telgi, was arrested for smuggling mobile phones into the jail. Telgi is said to be infamous for using mobile phones in prison. During 2002-03, a special investigation team tapped a number of phones used by him to unearth the true extent of his fake stamp paper racket.

The racket, estimated to be worth billions of rupees, resulted in Telgi getting convicted and sentenced in 2007 to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. The fake stamp paper, that he along with his agents used to produce, were allegedly sold to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms.

The scathing report by the DIG (Prisons) also says that VK Sasikala, long-time aide to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, paid bribe of Rs 2 crore to get special treatment. A kitchen functions just for her needs, it says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd