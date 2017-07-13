Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper racket, gets body massage in Bengaluru prison: Report

Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in the counterfeit stamp paper scam, gets special treatment in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa says. News agency ANI reported that Telgi gets body massage from three-four convicted prisoners ‘allotted’ to him.
In 2013, a City Armed Reserve (CAR) constable, who guarded Telgi, was arrested for smuggling mobile phones into the jail. Telgi is said to be infamous for using mobile phones in prison. During 2002-03, a special investigation team tapped a number of phones used by him to unearth the true extent of his fake stamp paper racket.
The racket, estimated to be worth billions of rupees, resulted in Telgi getting convicted and sentenced in 2007 to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. The fake stamp paper, that he along with his agents used to produce, were allegedly sold to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms.
The scathing report by the DIG (Prisons) also says that VK Sasikala, long-time aide to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and convicted in the disproportionate assets case, paid bribe of Rs 2 crore to get special treatment. A kitchen functions just for her needs, it says.
- Jul 13, 2017 at 12:15 pmIn India prison money can buy what not.He has money n he has bought all officials n put them on his personal service.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 11:48 amKarnataka is the last major state ruled by congress. And this is of patronage, money and psuedo-secularism culture is therefor, not surprising. Congress has mastered this arts in the decades it dynastically ruled and looted this country. Look at other countries in Asia like China, Korea and Japan (after nuclear bombing!), which got independence alongside India...where are they today, and where are we!Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 11:44 amRoopa is trying to curry favour from Feku56 because her report is a fabrication without specific names of corrupt jail staff. Roopa is spinning a tale very much like case against that TTV Dinakaran attempted to bribe EC officials. thanks to failed Judicial system TTV was taken into custody and aftera month out on bail but judiciary will never get TTV Dinakaran compensation for the damage done nor the persons who made the accusation against TTV Dinakaran penalised for making half baked allegation which was given consideration by CBI for currying favour of Feku56. yes prison staff are corrupt as we recently saw in Byculla jail who will kill and rape inside prison if right amount of money is there because Governance and judiciary in shamblesReply