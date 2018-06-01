Abducted a week ago, HCL engineer rescued after encounter in Ghaziabad

Rajiv Kumar Singh. (source: ANI photo) Rajiv Kumar Singh. (source: ANI photo)

Over a week after he was abducted, a software engineer was rescued in an early morning encounter on Friday between the Ghaziabad police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force with a gang of kidnappers, ANI has reported.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, 38, who works with HCL in Noida, was kidnapped from Raj Nagar extension on May 23, a day before his birthday. Three kidnappers have been arrested following the encounter.

Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna told PTI that Singh was picked up by the kidnappers while he was crossing the intersection at Raj Nagar Extension. He was on his way to board a bus to Haridwar to meet his family and celebrate his birthday.

Later that night, Singh’s wife received a ransom message from the abductors demanding Rs 15 lakh. They also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed the police. Irrespective of the threat, she approached the police and registered a case of kidnapping. The police formed search teams to locate the whereabouts of the missing man.

