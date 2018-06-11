Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for ‘routine check-up’

Former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Monday morning on the advice of doctors, a statement issued by his office said.
“As per the advice of doctors, former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, there,” the statement read.
In a fresh statement issued later, the former PM’s office said, “Former PM AB Vajpayee has been admitted to AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, are conducting tests.”
