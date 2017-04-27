‘Ab ki baar Bangla’, says Amit Shah; Mamata Banerjee counters his numbers

BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah (File Photo)

HAVING COINED a new slogan for the party in West Bengal —“ebaar Bangla”, or “ab ki baar Bangla” — BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday went to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipur constituency in Kolkata and launched a campaign for the party to visit booths and houses across the state. At booth number 269, he held a meeting with local BJP workers and later addressed them from a makeshift dais. “The BJP rules 70 per cent of the country, but I think unless you form a government in West Bengal, the mission ‘Ebaar Bangla’ will not be completed,” he said. Shah later visited a few houses in a Chetla slum cluster and interacted with the people there.

Addressing the media at Kolkata Press Club, he said, “Bengal’s share in the country’s development at the time of independence was 25 per cent. Now it is 4 per cent. In bank deposits, Bengal’s share was 18 per cent, which came down to 12.8 per cent during the Left Front rule. It is now 6.3 per cent.” He claimed that agricultural growth rate is more than 10 per cent in BJP-ruled states. “I challenge the state government to achieve agricultural growth of over 10 per cent,” Shah said.

While the TMC dismissed Shah’s claims as “old wine in new bottle”, Banerjee, after an administrative meeting, said, “We have to pay Rs 40,000 crore every year to repay debt. I challenge anyone to show me one state that has ushered in development under this huge amount of debt; I will cut off my ear.” Countering Shah’s statistics, she said, “In agricultural growth, the national average is 1.1 per cent, Bengal’s is about 6. In service sector, growth in India is 9.2 per cent; in Bengal it is 13.99 per cent. Industrial growth in India is 7.3 per cent; in Bengal it is 10.59 per cent. If Bengal is lagging in agricultural growth, how has the state received Krishi Karman Award for five years in a row from the Centre?”

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now