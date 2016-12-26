AASU wants Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s Odisha house, Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata house protected

Bhupen Hazarika (Source: File/PTI photo) Bhupen Hazarika (Source: File/PTI photo)

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has asked the government to take urgent steps to acquire and protect two important properties that belonged to two important socio-cultural icons of Assam that were currently on the verge of destruction in Odisha and Kolkata respectively. While the house in Sambalpur, about 280 kms northwest of Bhubaneswar in Odisha belonged to Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa, the doyen of modern Assamese language and literature, the one in Kolkata belonged to Bhupen Hazarika.

“The two houses have tremendous historic significance for Assam and the Assamese. While it was in his house in Sambalpur in Odisha that Sahityarathi Bezbaroa had carried out most of his important literary works, Bhupen Hazarika spent his most creative years in his house in Kolkata. The Assam government must acquire these two historic properties and protect them,” said AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

The AASU has more specific reasons for asking the government to protect Bezbaroa’s house in Odisha, with its president Nath pointing that it was he (Bezbaroa) who had also founded the student movement in this part of the subcontinent by establishing the Asam Chhatra Sanmilani exactly 100 years ago.

“Bezbaroa was not only the doyen of modern Assamese literature and culture. He was also the founder and first president of Asam Chhatra Sanmilali when it was founded on December 25, 1916 in Guwahati,” the AASU president said. The 22-bigha plot along with Bezbaroa’s house in Sambalpur is currently in the “grip” of a local businessman, Nath said.

Bezbaroa, whose 150th birth anniversary was observed with an year-long programme in 2014-15 under the aegis of Asam Sahitya Sabha (he also presided over the seventh session of the Sabha in Guwahati in 1924), was also one of the early members of the Indian National Congress, having joined it within one year of its birth in 1885.

Bhupen Hazarika’s house at Tollygunge in Kolkata too is in a dilapidated condition, with the AASU saying the Assam government had done practically nothing to protect and preserve that house. “A delegation of the AASU visited Kolkata recently and found that Bhupen Hazarika’s house is lying unattended for several years. We have already submitted a memorandum to the West Bengal government to protect it, but then it is the Assam government’s duty to take necessary steps so that the historic house in which the maestro created most of his golden songs is preserved and protected,” the AASU president said.

The AASU president said both houses were heritage structures. “Both the houses are heritage properties as far as the people of Assam are concerned. We had recently also visited Sambalpur and found that Bezbaoa’s house was in a terribly dilapidated condition. Urgent steps are required to save the two properties from going extinct,” Nath said.

