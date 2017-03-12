Assam Police alerts Kolkata, Nagpur cops for tracking down Silapathar accused

Guwahati: Picture of all-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) Subodh Biswas, put on the most wanted notice board of Government Railway Police station of Paltan Bazar, in Guwahati on Friday. Biswas is the prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack which took place on March 6. PTI Photo Guwahati: Picture of all-India president of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) Subodh Biswas, put on the most wanted notice board of Government Railway Police station of Paltan Bazar, in Guwahati on Friday. Biswas is the prime accused in the Silapathar AASU office attack which took place on March 6. PTI Photo

Four days after the Assam Police declared Subodh Biswas – the main accused in the Silapathar incident in which miscreants attacked and vandalized a local AASU office that led to violence – as “most wanted”, it on Sunday also alerted police in Nagpur and Kolkata to help track him down.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asked the police to arrest Biswas at the earliest. Biswas, a top leader of the Nikhil Bharat Udbastu Samanway Samiti (NBBUSS) – a group fighting for citizenship rights of Bangladeshi Hindus in the country – had allegedly made some provocative speeches at Silapathar (in Dhemaji district) on March 6, after which a group of miscreants attacked the local AASU office there.

The incident led to sporadic violence in the small town bordering Arunachal Pradesh, prompting the authorities to clamp down an indefinite curfew on Thursday after miscreants also set on fire a number of shops there. Silapathar is about 500 kms from Guwahati.

State police chief Mukesh Sahay on Sunday said that while the police have so far arrested 37 persons in connection with the attack on the local AASU office, searches were carried out in several trains to apprehend Biswas who was reportedly trying to sneak out of Assam.

Biswas, said to be of Bangladeshi origin, is a resident of Nagpur, with the Assam Police finding a number of photographs in which he was seen sharing the dias with several top politicians of different political parties.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday renewed its resolve to continue with its agitation till Biswas was arrested. “The attack on the AASU office at Silapathar, where they also trampled on portraits of Bhupen Hazarika and Jyotiprasad Agarwala, is an attack on the Assamese identity itself because the NBBS supporters raised slogans against AASU, the Assamese people and the Assam Accord while a section of them vandalized our Silapathar office on March 6,” AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said.

The AASU has already held the BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal responsible for the incident. “While this government came to power with the slogan of protecting jaati-maati-bheti of the Assamese people, its move to settle Bangladeshi Hindus in Assam has so much emboldened the Bangladeshi migrants that even dared to attack the AASU office after a rally in Silapathar,” the AASU general secretary said.

