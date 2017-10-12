Aarushi Talwar, Hemraj murder case verdict LIVE updates: Allahabad HC likely to deliver verdict on appeal filed by Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

Aarushi Talwar murder case verdict LIVE updates: Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in her residence with her throat slit in May 2008. (File Photo) Aarushi Talwar murder case verdict LIVE updates: Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in her residence with her throat slit in May 2008. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court is likely to deliver its verdict on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court’s order, which held them guilty for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The high court, on September 7, reserved its judgement and had fixed October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in her residence with her throat slit, in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but after two days his body was also recovered from the terrace of the house. As the case drew prominence, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A special CBI court in Ghaziabad had awarded the couple life imprisonment on November 26, 2013. The couple are currently serving their sentence in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail.

Aarushi Talwar murder case verdict LIVE updates

8:30 am: The Allahabad High Court on an appeal filed by the Talwar couple is likely to announce its verdict today on the murder of fourteen year old Aarushi Talwar. Follow for the latest updates

