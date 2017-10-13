Aarushi Talwar murder: Truth was on our side, says family

New Delhi: File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of her daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. PTI Photo New Delhi: File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of her daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. PTI Photo

“After a long stay at Dasna jail, Nupur and Rajesh have finally got justice and they’re coming back home. We welcome the verdict,” said B G Chitnis (84), father of Nupur Talwar. On Thursday, Nupur and her husband Rajesh were acquitted in the murders of their daughter, Aarushi, and domestic help, Hemraj, by the Allahabad High Court.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chitnis said, “The last nine years have been a great ordeal for us… At this age, to manage the house, and to come to terms with reality, was a struggle for me and my wife. But we were confident that truth was on our side.”

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom at the family’s residence in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar. Police had initially suspected Hemraj, but a day later his body was recovered from the terrace of the same flat. The Talwars were then arrested and charged with murder. In November 2013, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted the two and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Recalling his last meeting with his daughter and son-in-law at Dasna Jail a fortnight ago, Chitnis said, “They were positive, not anxious… the lawyers had told us how the case was going, what the arguments were like. They were hopeful about the outcome.”

Their lawyer, Rebecca John, said: “The first 48 hours are the most crucial during investigation and here we are, talking about it years later. There isn’t much that can be done to take the case further. The CBI couldn’t get any evidence even 15 days after the case. As of now, this is a very complicated legal scenario.” Chitnis added, “We should give them time to grieve the death of their daughter, which they couldn’t earlier.”

Addressing the media outside Azad Apartments, Aarushi’s aunt, Vandana Talwar, said: “We are deeply grateful after the verdict. It has been a very trying time…” In an interview with Vartika Nanda — author of Tinka Tinka Dasna and prison reforms activist— released on Thursday, Nupur had talked about their life in Dasna Jail. “During the day, I try to read something, so that my mind is diverted… Rest of the time, I attend to patients,” she had told Nanda.

When asked about the shape their lives would take if they are acquitted, she had said, “If we can give back to society in some manner, in Aarushi’s name, for children — that is something I would definitely want to do. Same practice, same clinic, same earnings — I don’t think we will ever be able to put our heart into that.”

9 years on

2008

May 16: Aarushi found dead. Dr Rajesh Talwar, files complaint, alleging that their domestic help, Hemraj, had killed her

May 17: Hemraj’s body found on terrace of Talwar’s house

May 23: Rajesh Talwar arrested for the two murders. Meerut Zone IG, Gurdarshan Singh, said there was enough evidence, including cover-up attempts

June 1: CBI takes over probe

June 11: Rajesh Talwar gets bail

June 13: CBI arrests Krishna, the couple’s domestic help

June 26: CBI declares it a “blind case”. Rajesh Talwar refused bail by special magistrate in Ghaziabad

July 12: Rajesh Talwar granted bail from Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail

2010

Feb 15-20: Narco-analysis tests conducted on Rajesh Talwar

Dec 29: CBI team files closure report, citing “insufficient evidence”. Servants get clean chit, Talwars remain prime suspects

2011

Feb 9: Trial court rejects CBI’s closure report and summons Talwars to face murder charges

Feb 21: Talwars go to Allahabad HC for quashing summons

Mar 18: Allahabad HC junks plea

Mar 19: Couple approach SC

2012

Jan 9: SC says bail granted to Rajesh Talwar by lower court would continue; he should appear before Ghaziabad magistrate on Feb 4 to face trial along with his wife

Feb 4: Trial begins

Nov, 25 2013: Special CBI court convicts couple for double murder, sentences them to life

Oct 12, 2017: Allahabad HC acquits couple

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App