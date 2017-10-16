Rajesh, Nupur Talwar likely to walk out of Dasna jail by noon

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. (File photo) Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. (File photo)

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are likely to walk out of the jail here by noon after being cleared in the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj and will be provided with security.

Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said today that jail authorities had requested the Ghaziabad district administration to give security to the couple till the time they reach home.

“The district administration has accepted our request. There is a possibility that they would be released from the jail in the afternoon,” Maurya said. He said several media personnel are camping outside the jail and in view of this, security is needed for the Talwars.

The jail Superintendent noted that Rajesh had been attacked earlier. In January, 2011, Rajesh was attacked with a meat chopper inside the Ghaziabad district court complex by a 30-year-old man.

Maurya said that once the jail authorities get the release order from court, they would be released within an hour.

Talwars’ lawyer has received a certified copy of the Allahabad High Court, which will be provided to Ghaziabad’s special CBI court which had awarded them life sentence.

The dentist couple are lodged in Dasna Jail since November 2013 after they were convicted by thel CBI court in the sensational double murder case They were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the case last week.

The couple will be visiting the Dasna Jail every 15 days to attend to inmates facing dental problems after their release.

