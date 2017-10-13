Aarushi murder case verdict: Will decide on next course of action once we read order, says CBI

Nupur Talwar at Dasana Jail File/EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA NOIDA Nupur Talwar at Dasana Jail File/EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA NOIDA

With the Allahabad High court on Thursday acquitting dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, giving them the benefit of doubt, the CBI — which had taken over the case — said they will study the judgment. “We are yet to receive a copy of the order. CBI will study it and decide the future course of action,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom at the family’s residence in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar. Police had initially suspected their domestic help, Hemraj, but a day later his body was recovered from the terrace of the same flat.

Two separate CBI teams had investigated the case over nine years. There were several shortcomings in the probe from the start, from the seizure of the murder weapons — a scalpel which was claimed to have been used to slit Aarushi’s throat — and conflicting post-mortem reports.

The Talwars were granted life imprisonment for the murder of their daughter by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 25, 2013. The judgment had noted that on the basis of evidence tendered by the prosecution, the court had reached the “irresistible and impeccable conclusion that only the accused persons are responsible” for the crime and listed 26 crucial evidence that pointed “towards the hypothesis of guilt of the accused”.

These ranged from the couple not being found weeping by their maid in the morning to their clothes not being “soaked in blood”. Consequently, the Talwars were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life for charges of murder.

But on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court maintained that the CBI had been unable to prove the Talwars’ guilt and that there was “no irresistible conclusion that the accused committed the murders”.

The trial against the couple was initiated after the CBI filed a closure report in December 2010, where it gave a clean chit to the domestic helps but pointed fingers at Aarushi’s parents. The report was filed by CBI investigator AGL Kaul, who passed away in 2014.

However, the special CBI court rejected the agency’s claim that there was not enough evidence in the case and ordered proceedings against the Talwars.

9 years on

2008

May 16: Aarushi found dead. Dr Rajesh Talwar, files complaint, alleging that their domestic help, Hemraj, had killed her

May 17: Hemraj’s body found on terrace of Talwar’s house

May 23: Rajesh Talwar arrested for the two murders. Meerut Zone IG, Gurdarshan Singh, said there was enough evidence, including cover-up attempts

June 1: CBI takes over probe

June 11: Rajesh Talwar gets bail

June 13: CBI arrests Krishna, the couple’s domestic help

June 26: CBI declares it a “blind case”. Rajesh Talwar refused bail by special magistrate in Ghaziabad

July 12: Rajesh Talwar granted bail from Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail

2010

Feb 15-20: Narco-analysis tests conducted on Rajesh Talwar

Dec 29: CBI team files closure report, citing “insufficient evidence”. Servants get clean chit, Talwars remain prime suspects

2011

Feb 9: Trial court rejects CBI’s closure report and summons Talwars to face murder charges

Feb 21: Talwars go to Allahabad HC for quashing summons

Mar 18: Allahabad HC junks plea

Mar 19: Couple approach SC

2012

Jan 9: SC says bail granted to Rajesh Talwar by lower court would continue; he should appear before Ghaziabad magistrate on Feb 4 to face trial along with his wife

Feb 4: Trial begins

Nov, 25 2013: Special CBI court convicts couple for double murder, sentences them to life

Oct 12, 2017: Allahabad HC acquits couple

