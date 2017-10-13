Special Coverage
  • Aarushi murder case verdict: ‘Forensic tests showed Talwars were innocent’

Aarushi murder case verdict: ‘Forensic tests showed Talwars were innocent’

A team, led by leading forensic psychologist Dr S L Vaya, had run the tests on the couple and said it had pointed to their innocence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2017 3:02 am
Top News

As part of the CBI probe in the Aarushi-Hemraj murders, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were put through a series of tests at the Directorate of Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. A team, led by leading forensic psychologist Dr S L Vaya, had run the tests on the couple and said it had pointed to their innocence. However, since her opinion was different from that of the investigating agency, it was not produced in court as evidence.

“None of these tests showed any deception by the Talwars in connection with the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj. We had found them to be truthful,” Vaya told The Indian Express after the verdict on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 12: Latest News