Aarushi murder case verdict: ‘Forensic tests showed Talwars were innocent’

As part of the CBI probe in the Aarushi-Hemraj murders, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were put through a series of tests at the Directorate of Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. A team, led by leading forensic psychologist Dr S L Vaya, had run the tests on the couple and said it had pointed to their innocence. However, since her opinion was different from that of the investigating agency, it was not produced in court as evidence.

“None of these tests showed any deception by the Talwars in connection with the murders of Aarushi and Hemraj. We had found them to be truthful,” Vaya told The Indian Express after the verdict on Thursday.

