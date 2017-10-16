Aarushi murder case: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar likely to be released from Dasna Jail today

File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. (Source: PTI) File photo of dentist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. (Source: PTI)

After spending fours year in jail, Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar are likely to be released on Monday following last week’s Allahabad High Court order which set aside a CBI court judgment in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case.

They have been lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail since 2013, after the CBI court sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of their daughter, Aarushi, and domestic help Hemraj.

During their time in jail, the Talwars revived a defunct dental clinic and attended to patients everyday of the week.

“Every inmate knew they are going to be released soon. Hence, there has been a massive rush at the clinic over the last couple of days. At least 30-40 patients ave visited the clinic since the court order. The Talwars have expressed their desire to visit the clinic every week or fortnight. We are looking into their request. They have been closely associated with the growth of the clinic,” Anand Pandey, a jail official, said.

Rajesh saw patients from 10 am to 2 pm everyday, while Nupur met women patients every Saturday.

Last week, the Allahabad High Court, in its 273-page judgment, chastised the CBI for falsifying evidence and leaning on “subjective findings” to charge the Talwars for the double-murder.

