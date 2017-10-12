Aarushi murder case: Need to review criminal justice system, says former CBI officer

Aarushi Talwar was found with her throat slit in her Noida residence on May 2008. File Photo Aarushi Talwar was found with her throat slit in her Noida residence on May 2008. File Photo

Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Arun Kumar, who had headed a CBI team into the 2008 Aarushi-Hemraj murder case, called for a review of the criminal justice system following the acquittal of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

The CBI team under Kumar had concluded that Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj were murdered by Krishna Thadarai – the compounder at Rajesh Talwar’s clinic, his friend Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal, a driver of the Talwars’ neighbour. The findings, however, were trashed by then CBI director Ashwani Kumar, who found holes in the investigation.

“It is a well-discussed case. Think of the family and what has happened to them. Let us review our criminal justice system,” Arun Kumar said. He said nobody should experience what the Talwars had faced. “My only concern is how do we ensure that this is not repeated. It was worth pursuing the truth,” the BSF ADG wrote on Twitter after the verdict.

Aarushi was found with her throat slit in her Noida residence on May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the apartment a day later.

The Allahabad High Court acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the murder case, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty. The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the couple who were given a life sentence by a CBI court on November 28, 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App