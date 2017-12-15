Aarushi murder case: Hemraj’s wife challenges Talwars acquittal in Supreme Court

Rajesh and Nupur walking out of Dasna jail after acquittal by the Allahabad HC. Rajesh and Nupur walking out of Dasna jail after acquittal by the Allahabad HC.

In a fresh development in the 2008 Noida double murder case, the wife of Hemraj on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of the dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, by the Allahabad High Court.

Talwar’s domestic help Hemraj and their daughter 14-year-old Aarushi were murdered at their flat in Noida in May 2008. Aarushi was found dead inside her room with her throat slit on May 16, 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The couple were held guilty by the CBI court in 2013, five years after the gruesome murder. They were sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, the Allahabad High Court in October this year acquitted the couple for want of evidence. The Allahabad high court acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

