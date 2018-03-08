Aarushi murder case: CBI moves Supreme Court challenging Talwars’ acquittal

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walking out of Dasna jail (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walking out of Dasna jail (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In a fresh development in the 2008 Aarushi-Hemraj murder case, the CBI on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of the dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, by the Allahabad High Court, reported ANI. Earlier, Hemraj’s wife had approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict that had acquitted the couple giving them ‘benefit of the doubt.’

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom at the family’s residence in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar. Police had initially suspected their domestic help, Hemraj, but a day later his body was recovered from the terrace of the same flat. Suspecting it to be a case of honor killing, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. Noida Police alleged that Rajesh had committed the twin murders after finding Aarushi and Hemraj in an “objectionable” position. However, no forensic or material evidence was provided to substantiate the claim.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI by the Mayawati government after allegations of a shoddy probe surfaced against UP police. Two separate CBI teams had investigated the case over nine years. The CBI court had in November 2013 held the couple guilty and had sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Talwars had then appealed to the Allahabad High Court challenging the CBI court order.

The Talwars walked out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of all charges in October last year. The court said the prosecution also couldn’t establish its hypothesis that the parents, who were the “only” ones in the house at the time, were behind the murder.

