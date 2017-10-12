2008 Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Aarushi’s parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Aarushi’s parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who were convicted by a special CBI court for murdering their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj Banjade in 2008. The Talwars had appealed against a special CBI court’s 2013 ruling that held them guilty for the twin murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment. A division bench of the high court, comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra, had previously reserved its judgment on September 7 and fixed today as the date for the verdict. The couple has been lodged in Dasna jail, Ghaziabad.

Aarushi was found with her throat slit and her head bludgeoned on May 16, 2008. She was 14 at the time. The Noida Police initially suspected Hemraj for the murder, but a day later found his body on the terrace of the house. On further investigations, the police held Nupur and Rajesh, both dentists, as prime suspects in what they suspected was a case of honour killing. They also found that the murders were done with “surgical precision.” Nine years on, many unanswered questions in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case

Nupur Talwar under heavy security, at Dasana Jail (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Nupur Talwar under heavy security, at Dasana Jail (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

The CBI took over the case weeks after the murder. The central agency conducted lie detector tests and narco-analyses on Nupur and Rajesh. On November 26, 2013, the CBI court in Ghaziabad sentenced the couple to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of the twin murders based on circumstantial evidence. In pictures: Aarushi Talwar, Hemraj murder case — all that has happened so far

The CBI on the terrace of the Talwar’s residence in Noida (Express Photo) The CBI on the terrace of the Talwar’s residence in Noida (Express Photo)

(With inputs from PTI)

