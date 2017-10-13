Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Talwars said justice served, were in tears, says Dasna Jail official

Aarushi Talwar Aarushi Talwar

On Thursday morning, an inmate of Barrack No 1 at Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail went to the dental clinic and attended to three-four patients till 2 pm. A few metres away, his wife read the Guru Granth Sahib in the women’s barracks. Outside the jail, journalists and OB vans waited for the Allahabad High Court’s verdict in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. Around 2.45 pm, TV screens inside the prison announced the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

A senior officer at Dasna Jail said, “They came to know about it after they saw the news on TV. They were in their respective barracks at the time. As the news came out, they were in tears and said justice has finally been served. The official communication from the court has not reached us, we heard about it through news reports. They will be released once all formalities are completed.”

For the last four years, the couple has been lodged in Dasna Jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the double murder by a special CBI court. While the case moved from one court to another, Rajesh revived the jail’s dental clinic with Nupur’s assistance.

Every day, from 10 am to 2 pm, Rajesh attended to patients for which he would get Rs 40 daily, jail officials said. Nupur looked at women patients on Saturdays. “The couple had been approached by jail authorities. Equipment was brought into the clinic, which had been lying defunct. Nupur also taught children and women inmates and was involved in programmes centred around women empowerment,” the official added.

The couple also contributed to a book on life at Dasna Jail. Titled Tinka Tinka Dasna by activist Vartika Nanda, the book includes poems by Nupur — who also translated the book into English.

On Thursday evening, Nanda released an interview with Nupur recorded at the jail while the book was still in the making. “I had promised them that I will not make the video public until they are released. As the order of their acquittal came out today, I uploaded the interview. I have known them for the last three years. The interview with Rajesh will also be made public soon,” she said.

As part of the Tinka Tinka project, a wall inside the jail has been painted different shades of blue — showing the passage of time. Among over 4,000 inmates, the names of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are also painted on a pillar.

9 years on

2008

May 16: Aarushi found dead. Dr Rajesh Talwar, files complaint, alleging that their domestic help, Hemraj, had killed her

May 17: Hemraj’s body found on terrace of Talwar’s house

May 23: Rajesh Talwar arrested for the two murders. Meerut Zone IG, Gurdarshan Singh, said there was enough evidence, including cover-up attempts

June 1: CBI takes over probe

June 11: Rajesh Talwar gets bail

June 13: CBI arrests Krishna, the couple’s domestic help

June 26: CBI declares it a “blind case”. Rajesh Talwar refused bail by special magistrate in Ghaziabad

July 12: Rajesh Talwar granted bail from Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail

2010

Feb 15-20: Narco-analysis tests conducted on Rajesh Talwar

Dec 29: CBI team files closure report, citing “insufficient evidence”. Servants get clean chit, Talwars remain prime suspects

2011

Feb 9: Trial court rejects CBI’s closure report and summons Talwars to face murder charges

Feb 21: Talwars go to Allahabad HC for quashing summons

Mar 18: Allahabad HC junks plea

Mar 19: Couple approach SC

2012

Jan 9: SC says bail granted to Rajesh Talwar by lower court would continue; he should appear before Ghaziabad magistrate on Feb 4 to face trial along with his wife

Feb 4: Trial begins

Nov, 25 2013: Special CBI court convicts couple for double murder, sentences them to life

Oct 12, 2017: Allahabad HC acquits couple

