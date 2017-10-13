Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: At Jalvayu Vihar, residents don’t like the rewind

Following the murder, students of the Government Post Graduate College planted a neem tree in Aarushi’s memory in the park behind the house. Gajendra Yadav Following the murder, students of the Government Post Graduate College planted a neem tree in Aarushi’s memory in the park behind the house. Gajendra Yadav

It has been close to nine years since the Talwars moved out of their house — L32 — in Jalvayu Vihar, Noida Sector 25. On Thursday, as news trickled in about the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar — who were sentenced to life in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder— most of the residents remained tight-lipped about the incident.

The house is now occupied by tenants. After the murder, the house had remained vacant for a few years. The movie, Talvar, was also shot here. The building, which has six houses in total, is now occupied by people who moved in a few years ago. “We moved just two years ago, so we didn’t know the Talwars — apart from what we have seen on television and read in the papers,” said a woman, who lives in L-30.

For years, the house had gripped the collective imagination of the nation, as news reports printed not just the gory details of the case but also the plan of the house.

On Thursday, old-timers in the area said media presence outside the house reminded them of the days following the murder. “Every day, there was a new TV channel, new revelations. We didn’t have any peace for months. It was like living in the middle of a nightmare. The worst part is that no one seemed to care that a girl had died,” said a resident, who has been living in the colony for 25 years.

“I have been working in this block for 20 years. I even cooked food at L32 a few times,” said Aparna, who works as a domestic help. But as the elders remained quiet, children — many who were not old enough to remember the incident — couldn’t stop talking about it. “I don’t remember anything from when the incident happened. But I know everything as I have seen the movie,” a Class VI student said, adding, “Will the Talwars come back now?”

Meanwhile, a few rickshaw pullers in the colony voiced their concern for Hemraj’s family. “Rich people got their way, now they will be released. But what about Hemraj’s family? Were they given compensation?” asked Sudipto Mondal, a rickshaw puller.

