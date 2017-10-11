Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Allahabad HC verdict likely tomorrow on appeal filed by parents

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar (File photo) Nupur and Rajesh Talwar (File photo)

The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict tomorrow on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail.

A division bench of the high court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgement on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple, fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars’ Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

