Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Allahabad HC to pronounce verdict on October 12

Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar

The Allahabad High Court will on October 12 pronounced its verdict in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court on Wednesday reserved its verdict after completion of arguments. 14-year old Aarushi Talwar was killed at her home on May 16 2008. Two days later the body of her domestic help Hemraj was recovered from the terrace of her flat.

After a five-year investigation, the CB court in 2013 had convicted Aarushi’s parents Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar for the double murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. They are serving their punishment in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

