Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar likely to walk out of jail on Monday

Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: The couple have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the case. (File photo) Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: The couple have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the case. (File photo)

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who were on Thursday acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2008 Noida double murder case of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj Banjade, are likely to be released from Dasna Jail on Monday.

“There is no possibility of release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Dasna Jail today as we have not received the court order copy so far. Their release may take place on Monday as tomorrow is second Saturday,” PTI quoted Talwars’ lawyer Tanvir Mir Ahmed as saying.

Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said, “We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it.” He also said that there were two methods to complete the process of releasing a prisoner from jail. “Either the Allahabad High Court sends its order copy directly to jail authorities or it is sent through the CBI court concerned which awarded them life sentence,” Maurya said.

READ: Aarushi Talwar verdict rightly cautions lower judiciary on conduct of criminal trials

The jail superintendent further said, “In 99 per cent cases we get order copy through post. If we are handed over the hard copy of the order we will release them.”

The couple have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the case. The Court had on Thursday acquitted them citing neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty. They had been awarded life sentence by Ghaziabad CBI court on November 8, 2013 for the same.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd