We wanted to clear our daughter’s name, neither Aarushi nor Hemraj was a bad person: Uncle Dinesh Talwar

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walking out of Dasna jail. (Express photo by: Gajendra Yadav) Rajesh and Nupur Talwar walking out of Dasna jail. (Express photo by: Gajendra Yadav)

Hours after dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were released from jail, Dinesh Talwar on Monday requested privacy on behalf of the couple, who were acquitted in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case last week. “Rajesh, Nupur Talwar not in the condition to address media..please give them some time,” Dinesh, brother of Rajesh, said while addressing a brief press conference.

Dinesh said his fight was to bring both Rajesh and Nupur out of jail and added that neither Aarushi nor Hemraj was a bad person. He also revealed that Rajesh wanted to fight till the end to clear his daughter’s name.

The Talwars, who had been lodged in jail for nearly four years, walked out of the prison at 5 pm. Police escorted the couple to Nupur’s parents’ house in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar, the same locality where they used to reside when their daughter and their domestic help were murdered in 2008.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court had stated that neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold the couple guilty.

Aarushi Talwar was found murdered inside her bedroom in the Talwars’ Noida home on May 16, 2008. Initially, it was suspected that house help Hemraj had killed Aarushi. The case, however, took a shocking turn when Hemraj’s body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

