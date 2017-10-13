Aarushi-Hemraj murder case live updates: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar likely to be released from jail today

Aarushi-Hemraj murder case live updates: The court said that circumstantial evidence against Talwars was found to be inconclusive and their guilt could not be sufficiently established. Aarushi-Hemraj murder case live updates: The court said that circumstantial evidence against Talwars was found to be inconclusive and their guilt could not be sufficiently established.

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are likely to be released from Dasna prison on Friday, a day after the Allahabad High Court acquitted the couple in the 2008 Noida double murder case of their daughter, Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj Banjade. On Thursday, giving the Talwars the “benefit of doubt”, the two-judge bench had ordering that the two be released immediately. The couple had challenged a special CBI’s court’s 2013 verdict which held them guilty for the murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

“We find that neither the circumstances for which the conclusion of guilt was sought have been fully established nor the same are consistent fully with the hypothesis of the prosecution. In our opinion, the circumstances are neither conclusive in nature nor they exclude any possible hypothesis except the one given by the prosecution,” the court said.

Aarushi was found dead in her bedroom of the family’s house in Jalvayu Vihar, Noida on May 16, 2008. Her throat was reportedly slit and her head bludgeoned. Hemraj was initially a prime suspect in the case, until, a day later, he was found dead on the terrace of the same flat.

Aarushi-Hemraj murder case verdict LIVE updates

11.04 am: “I think release orders will be received by jail superintendent by afternoon& Talwars will be released by 4 pm,” Tanveer A Mir, Talwars’ lawyer told ANI.

