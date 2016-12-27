AAP’s CM nominee in Goa questioned by anti-graft body, he calls it harassment

Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes. (File Photo) Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes. (File Photo)

After being questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, AAP’s CM candidate Elvis Gomes said he would move the High Court if this “harassment tactic” continued. The former Goa civil service officer was summoned by the ACB in connection with a 2011 land conversion case. To show solidarity with Gomes, over 300 AAP leaders camped around the ACB office here.

“Earlier, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court had directed the ACB not to take any cohesive action against me without its authorisation. The ACB is issuing summons at the behest of the government. The BJP is threatened by AAP’s growing popularity, that is why it is out to malign our image as the election nears,” Gomes told The Indian Express.

“I have given them (ACB) a thorough reply, which they might take time to understand. So I believe there is no reason to summon me again. But if the ACB continues with its harassment tactic, I have no option but to approach the High Court again,” he added.

The ACB issued summons to Gomes days after he was named AAP’s CM candidate. According to the FIR registered in June, Gomes was booked in the land conversion case regarding reversal of a decision on acquisition of 30,256 sqm of land at Madgaon. The Goa Housing Board, of which Gomes was director, had acquired the land for building residential units and allegedly got its zoning changed from ‘orchard’ to ‘settlement’.

Meanwhile, the AAP leadership in Delhi came out in defence of Gomes. “Gomes is renowned for his integrity. The case is from 2011 but five years later the ACB has suddenly sprung into action,” said AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh.