AAP’s budget allotment for SCs not in sync with population: Yogendra Yadav

The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India today alleged that the AAP government’s budgetary allotment for Scheduled Castes (SCs) has not been in sync with the city’s Dalit population, questioning the ruling party’s commitment towards the community. While Dalit’s constitute around 16.75 per cent of the city’s population, only 4.2 per cent of the total budgetary allocation (2015-16) was set aside for SCs, Swaraj India spokesperson Anupam claimed in a press conference. The Delhi government, however, did not respond to the allegation.

“Only 2.95 per cent of that alloted amount was spent. Naturally it has hit the schemes meant for Dalits including in the education sector,” he said.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, ministries and departments have to set aside funds for the SC/CT communities in proportion to their population in the states.

Interestingly, the Yogendra Yadav-led outfit claimed that Punjab government has allocated money in proportion with the state’s SC population, which comes to around 31.94 per cent of the total according to the 2011 census.

“AAP is doing politics in the name of Dalits there but even the corrupt Badal government has fared better than it in this respect,” Anupam said.

Ajit Jha, the party’s general secretary, said while there was no substantive difference between AAP-ruled Delhi and other states, it “exposes the AAP’s insensitivity”.