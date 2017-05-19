AAP’s bid for two new ministers gets MHA nod

Delhi state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Delhi state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

In a major relief for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its approval for induction of two ministers in the Kejriwal government in Delhi and has forwarded its recommendation to President Pranab Mukherjee for a final nod.

However, the President is on a tour to West Bengal and is expected to return only on Friday. The final decision will be taken when the President returns to the capital, sources said. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the Centre of “stalling” the Delhi government’s activities by allegedly holding back files relating to the appointment of two new ministers in his Cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said it amounted to violation of the Constitution and accused the Centre of “paralysing” the Delhi government.

Kejriwal had said the people of Delhi should not suffer due to the BJP-led NDA government’s “enmity” with the AAP government in Delhi. Sisodia said the Delhi government had on May 6 sent the files related to the induction of two AAP MLAs — Rajender Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot — into the Delhi Cabinet, but the Centre is yet to clear the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now