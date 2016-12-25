AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, Punjab TMC chief exchange fire amid tie-up talks

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann.

The tiff between AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and Trinamool Congress’s newly elected Punjab unit chief Jagmeet Singh Brar is out in the open now. While Brar, a former Congress leader who announced “unconditional” support for AAP for Punjab polls before joining TMC, has claimed AAP-TMC talks are on, Mann said Thursday said “no talks are underway between AAP-TMC for Punjab polls”.

Brar responded Friday, terming Mann’s statement “an act of experience and insecurity”. Inaugurating Trinamool Congress office at Moga, Brar said, “I am in touch with the decision-makers of AAP in Punjab and the final decision will be made by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal very soon. My suggestion to everyone else is to focus on their campaigns and refrain from making random remarks. Mann’s statement is an act of inexperience and insecurity.”

After Brar left Congress following a rift with Captain Amarinder Singh, he announced “unconditional” support to Kejriwal and claimed he would work for the victory of AAP in Punjab. He was even made to sit on stage during AAP’s farmers rally at Moga where he felicitated Kejriwal. Brar, however, never joined AAP formally.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Brar said, “Mann is showing his inexperience and insecurity by commenting on things he is not supposed to. He is giving statements against the actions of his own party’s leadership. I was with Sanjay Singh Thursday evening and they had specially invited me to attend a programme. After a few minutes, this statement of Mann reached us and even he (Sanjay) was shocked. Mann doesn’t even know that senior leadership of his party is in talks with Mamata Banerjee. He is issuing random statements which only shows his own insecurity. He should refrain from doing so till Kejriwal ji and Mamata Banerjee ji do not announce anything officially. It is not right to comment on everything considering oneself as supreme.”

When contacted, AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Jarnail Singh said, “I am not involved in talks going on between AAP-TMC, so I can’t comment.”

AAP Punjab affairs incharge Sanjay Singh confirmed that ‘talks are on between AAP and TMC for Punjab polls’.

“I cannot comment on what Mann said but both parties are in talks over coming polls. Whenever something is finalised, we will announce it,” he said.