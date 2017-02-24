AAP wooing Gujarati NRIs for campaign against PM Modi in December

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to woo Gujarati NRIs with an eye on Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign against the BJP’s Gujarat government in the run up to the December assembly elections in the state. Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, who returned to the capital on Thursday after a 15-day naturopathy session in Bengaluru, chaired a political affairs committee meeting in the evening to revamp the NRI cell.

The party appointed its Bengaluru face, Prithvi Reddy, as the NRI cell’s co-convenor. Reddy, an entrepreneur, has been with the party since its India Against Corruption days and has since led the organisation in Bengaluru.

The AAP leader is a mechanical engineer with a business management degree and had worked in Europe for a few years before returning home to join his family business.

Senior political affairs committee members told The Indian Express that Reddy, who has been a part of the national executive of the party, played a key role in bringing together the NRI community in the Punjab assembly polls and has hence been assigned a larger role.

“Both Punjab and Gujarat have a dominant NRI population. Reddy’s work in mobilising the NRI community in Punjab has been recognised and he is now set to lead the charge in Gujarat,” a top AAP leader said.

Even as the AAP is preparing to contest the municipal polls in Delhi, the top leadership of the party is focusing on Gujarat from where Kejriwal is looking forward to take on Modi in a direct fight.