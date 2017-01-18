AAP will make Punjab the ‘1st graft-free state’: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

If voted to power, Aam Aadmi Party will make Punjab the “first corruption-free state” in the country, the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that in the national capital his government has to face “hurdles created by the BJP-led Central government”, but in Punjab the party would have a “free hand” in its development as it is a “full-fledged” state.

Watch What Else is Making News



Addressing a meeting of the members of the district bar association in Ludhiana, he alleged that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles.

“Murders, incidents of loot are taking place without any fear of authorities,” he claimed and alleged that no case is being solved as police are now answerable not to the people but to “political bosses” including ministers, MLAs, area in-charges and jathedars.

Kejriwal said if his party forms government in Punjab, it would provide all type of facilities and benefits to police that they “badly need”. But if they (police) do not improve despite this, they will be “dealt with an iron hand”.

Earlier, he went to Bhaini Sahib, the headquarters of the Namdhari sect, 30 km from here and spent about half an hour with Satguru D Thakur Udey Singh, the head of the sect.