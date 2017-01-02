AAP welcomes Supreme Court verdict against BCCI

BCCI President Anurag Thakur was sacked on Monday by The Supreme Court. BCCI President Anurag Thakur was sacked on Monday by The Supreme Court.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on BCCI, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said Congress and BJP top leaderships should issue diktats making it clear that no one from its ranks should run for positions in sports bodies. AAP Delhi convener Dilip Pandey told reporters that only sportsmen should lead such organisations after they are freed from “political clutches.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision must be considered a guiding principal. BJP, Congress and other parties should make it clear through a diktat that none of its leaders can lead sports bodies,” Pandey said.

He said that AAP has been demanding implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations in all sports bodies and federations. “AAP has raised corruption in DDCA in the past and demanded investigation. Corruption and misrule in sports authorities have destroyed sporting talents of our country, be it cricket or any other sport,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the defiant BCCI brass, the apex Court today removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as President and Secretary for “obstructing” and “impeding” its directions for overhauling governance in the cricket body, which will now be overseen by a committee of administrators.