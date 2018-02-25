AAP vs Chief Secretary: Will raise Delhi Police issue in RS, says party member Sushil Gupta

What about allegations raised by AAP MLA: Sushil Gupta What about allegations raised by AAP MLA: Sushil Gupta

Sushil Gupta, one of three Rajya Sabha MPs for the Aam Aadmi Party, Saturday told The Sunday Express that they will raise in the Upper House the issue of “the Delhi Police not being answerable to the people of Delhi”.

“The law should be equal for all. The Chief Secretary says he has been manhandled. Our MLAs say they did not do so. It is a matter of investigation. But there are no doubts that our minister was manhandled at the Secretariat. This is clearly visible in the video and the party has even handed out the list of those seen in the video. Yet no arrest has been made,” Gupta said, referring to party MLA Imran Hussain’s allegations.

“This is a police that is not answerable to the people of Delhi. It is only answerable to its masters at the Centre, and as long as that is the case, this will continue. We will raise this issue in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

On Friday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had accused the Delhi Police of acting like a “bully” and “puppets” for the Centre. He had said that they “entered the CM’s residence illegally” with the sole purpose of “humiliating” him. “The Delhi Police is a mere puppet but the Centre is resorting to such dadagiri to dismiss the Delhi government,” he had said.

The Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry — an issue that has frequently been raised by the AAP.

