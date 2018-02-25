AAP vs Chief Secretary: Let go of ego, resume work, says party to officers

Officers should let go of their “ego” and work for Delhi, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, even as Delhi L-G Anil Baijal met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Employees and officers of the Delhi government, meanwhile, met cabinet secretary P K Sinha and reiterated that while communication would take place through ‘formal written channels’, meetings with AAP ministers would still be boycotted.
AAP’s appeal to bureaucrats to resume work comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said governance was suffering because of officers skipping meetings. Kejriwal also claimed that the L-G, in a meeting, assured the government that he would speak to the officers.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Why should people of Delhi suffer because of a fight between the Delhi government and bureaucracy? The law will take its own course. Officers should not make it a matter of ego and should resume work, not letting people suffer anymore.”
Despite AAP’s claims, officers maintained that work was not being affected, and demanded an apology. AAP leader Ashutosh countered, “Why would we apologise. The matter is being investigated…”
At the meeting with Sinha, the joint forum of employees and officers of the Delhi government raised Prakash’s alleged assault, as well as incidents from the past. “The cabinet secretary gave a patient hearing and acknowledged that they are working in a difficult environment,” the forum said. “However, he cautioned that citizens should not be put to inconvenience and delivery of services should go on, to which all the officers assured complete dedication.”
Prakash was allegedly assaulted at a meeting in Kejriwal’s residence on February 19. Two AAP MLAs have been arrested.
- Feb 25, 2018 at 8:39 amSame is applicable for Kejri too... Let go off ego appologise for their unruly behaviorReply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 8:23 amThe same is applicable to the AAP Leaders and those who are all Ministers in the State Delhi Ministry who are egoistic and why not you shed your "EGO" against the Central Govt. and LG of Delhi and work for the betterment of good governance and let people decides whom they wanted to rule in the next Assembly election. It is always easy to advice others (say Bureaucrats) but you never follow and hope AAP Leaders and Ministers are not STUPIDs and Illiterates and if they are really Literates let them first shed their egos and approach both Delhi Govt. Bureaucrats and as well the Centre with an positive frame of mind be keeping it in mind that Governance is moist important than ego clash - be it with Bureaucrats or with Central Govt. or with LG of Delhi ?????Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 8:10 amAAP is compounding their mistake. People have very little sympathy for them. To claim that an apology is not necessary, as the matter was being investigated, is the height of arrogance and insensitivity. The officers should stand firm. Otherwise the AAP rank and file will assume that their is being condoned and many more such incidents will happen in the future.Reply