AAP vs Chief Secretary: Let go of ego, resume work, says party to officers

Officers should let go of their “ego” and work for Delhi, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, even as Delhi L-G Anil Baijal met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Employees and officers of the Delhi government, meanwhile, met cabinet secretary P K Sinha and reiterated that while communication would take place through ‘formal written channels’, meetings with AAP ministers would still be boycotted.

AAP’s appeal to bureaucrats to resume work comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said governance was suffering because of officers skipping meetings. Kejriwal also claimed that the L-G, in a meeting, assured the government that he would speak to the officers.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Why should people of Delhi suffer because of a fight between the Delhi government and bureaucracy? The law will take its own course. Officers should not make it a matter of ego and should resume work, not letting people suffer anymore.”

Despite AAP’s claims, officers maintained that work was not being affected, and demanded an apology. AAP leader Ashutosh countered, “Why would we apologise. The matter is being investigated…”

At the meeting with Sinha, the joint forum of employees and officers of the Delhi government raised Prakash’s alleged assault, as well as incidents from the past. “The cabinet secretary gave a patient hearing and acknowledged that they are working in a difficult environment,” the forum said. “However, he cautioned that citizens should not be put to inconvenience and delivery of services should go on, to which all the officers assured complete dedication.”

Prakash was allegedly assaulted at a meeting in Kejriwal’s residence on February 19. Two AAP MLAs have been arrested.

