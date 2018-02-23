AAP vs Chief Secretary: Delhi Police searches Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for CCTV footage

Following the arrests of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police Friday morning launched a search operation at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area. The search was conducted after police failed to recover CCTV footage of the CM’s residence from PWD officials.
This is the first time Delhi Police has conducted a search operation at a chief minister’s residence.
Sources said the decision to conduct a raid was taken after several rounds of meetings were held between Additional DCP (North District) Harendra Singh and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik wherein Singh informed him about the importance of the CCTV footage in their investigation.
On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence.
“We came to recover CCTV footage as PWD officials were not providing the footage which is the technical evidence and there is a possibility that it will be tampered with,” a senior police officer said. Forensic experts were also at the site.
Sources said investigators have asked PWD officials to provide CCTV footage of the CM’s residence, as the footage in their possession is only of the main gate — in which Prakash can be seen entering and leaving the CM’s residence. “Police, after scanning the footage, want to ascertain Prakash’s condition after he came out from the meeting,” police sources added.
Kejriwal said the Council of Ministers has sought an appointment to meet LG Anil Baijal today. He also said that if assault allegations warranted a raid at the CM’s residence, then there should be questioning about Judge Loya’s death as well.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:52 pmAAP definition:--Arvinds A-s-S-h0les Party,---Jai hind.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:59 pmDo not use saintly word Vedic and use dirty words in yr comment.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:34 pmIndia’s wilful defaulters owe more than Rs 1 lakh crore to banks'"Between 2013 and 2017, the amount has quadrupled from Rs 28,417 crore to over Rs 1.1 lakh crore" This "Neech Goverment" is only for the Rich and the Famous. Pure "Bakhwas"' This Modi is doing Nautanki to distract the PeopleReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:28 pmWhy govt officers are not on strike, just stop working with this crooks.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:28 pmIt is not correct to tell revenge of defeat. May be it is a revenge but not due to defeat but may be due to some other cause. If that is so then BJP also defeated in west bengal orissa and punjab many part in the country. Nothing is happened. One should not forget that kejriwal ji once tried to defame Modi making personal attack. Kejriwal has done many thing crossing the limit to hurt any body. His remark against the bureaucrat also earlier was not commendable.Do the work judiciously n do not hurt anybody unnecessarily. In this logic he was at fault somewhere. Criticise PM for his work related to his cons utional responsibility but not to his private life. If he is deserting his wife then it is the wife to make complain not others. If cons ution does not require educational qualifiation to be a PM then why Keju required this. At the present form if the man is fit elected by the people then cons ution does not have any problem Then keju should not feel any problem.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 1:20 pmAnother first for AAP, the political party. AAP has broken the myth that politicians are the most powerful and influential class neigh, its the bureaucrat and the police who are more powerful than a political party with 70 mandate.Reply
- Load More Comments