AAP vs Chief Secretary: Delhi Police searches Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for CCTV footage

Following the arrests of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police Friday morning launched a search operation at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area. The search was conducted after police failed to recover CCTV footage of the CM’s residence from PWD officials.

This is the first time Delhi Police has conducted a search operation at a chief minister’s residence.

Sources said the decision to conduct a raid was taken after several rounds of meetings were held between Additional DCP (North District) Harendra Singh and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik wherein Singh informed him about the importance of the CCTV footage in their investigation.

On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence.

“We came to recover CCTV footage as PWD officials were not providing the footage which is the technical evidence and there is a possibility that it will be tampered with,” a senior police officer said. Forensic experts were also at the site.

Sources said investigators have asked PWD officials to provide CCTV footage of the CM’s residence, as the footage in their possession is only of the main gate — in which Prakash can be seen entering and leaving the CM’s residence. “Police, after scanning the footage, want to ascertain Prakash’s condition after he came out from the meeting,” police sources added.

Kejriwal said the Council of Ministers has sought an appointment to meet LG Anil Baijal today. He also said that if assault allegations warranted a raid at the CM’s residence, then there should be questioning about Judge Loya’s death as well.

दो थप्पड़ के आरोप की जाँच के लिए CM के पूरे घर की तलाशी। जज लोया के क़त्ल पर पूछताछ तो बनती है। नहीं? http://t.co/jhU4e0kSvr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018

