AAP vs Chief Secretary: Delhi govt may seek legal help to deal with crisis

The Delhi government has sought legal advice after it “uncovered ample proof” hinting at a conspiracy “to disrupt the elected government” by a “section of officers”, sources said.

“The government has found ample proof which shows that a section of officers have actively been involved in trying to disrupt the elected government. This doesn’t involve all officers, but a section of them,” claimed a source. The source added, “The evidence, with proper facts will be presented at the appropriate legal forum. The matter is being legally examined to see what is the best avenue for the government — the authorities or the judiciary.”

The two options for the AAP government would be to either approach the judiciary or the Ministry of Home Affairs and the L-G’s office. “There is a conspiracy and this is a very serious matter,” the source added.

Last Friday, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was authorised by the government to attempt to resolve

the conflict.

On Monday, his “verbal communication” was rejected by the agitating officers. “The government took an initiative to try and now the officers should come forward in a bid to build dialogue so that governance is not impacted,” said Gautam.

The move comes at a time when the rift between the bureaucracy and the AAP government is at its peak following

the alleged attack on the chief secretary.

