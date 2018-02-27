AAP vs Chief Secretary: Ask officers to get back to work, Manish Sisodia writes to Anil Baijal

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Written by Sourav Roy Barman

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lt-Governor Anil Baijal Monday, urging him to order officers to resume work. Protesting against the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, bureaucrats have been skipping scheduled meetings ahead of the annual Budget.

In a letter to Baijal, Sisodia said had services been a state subject, the elected government would have “ensured” that the rule of law prevailed. “But since you, as L-G, are in-charge of services, we can only appeal to your constitutional obligation, in hope that you would follow the diktat of law,” Sisodia wrote.

The Deputy CM’s latest communication to the L-G came in the wake of officials skipping two successive meetings, which were to be chaired by him during the day. Officials in Delhi, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the political executive only through written means since the alleged assault on Prakash at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a meeting on February 19.

On Monday, Sisodia had called a meeting of the general council of the Delhi Sanskrit Academy at 3 pm. Principal Secretary (Finance) S N Sahai and Art and Culture Secretary Manisha Saxena, who were supposed to attend it, did not turn up. “At 2 pm, Saxena informed the secretary of the Delhi Sanskrit Academy that she or Sahai would not be able to attend the meeting and asked the secretary to cancel the meeting,” Sisodia claimed.

Adding that “matters don’t rest here”, Sisodia said another meeting of the education department on mid-day meals, supposed to be held at 5 pm, also witnessed a no-show by the officials concerned. “I would once again urge you on behalf of the entire council of ministers to order all officers to resume work with immediate effect,” Sisodia wrote, adding that he has rescheduled the day’s meetings while also requesting him to ensure that officers attend a seminar on school education Tuesday.

Read | AAP vs Chief Secretary: Anshu Prakash in middle of row returns to work, no plan to seek transfer

Sisodia also said that “it is a matter of utmost regret that despite the assurance” by Baijal, “officers are continuing to boycott meetings called by their respective ministers”.

Meanwhile, many senior officers Monday abstained from a meeting of the State Road Safety Council, on the proposed road safety policy, chaired by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App