AAP vs Chief Secretary: Anshu Prakash leads candlelight march seeking CM Kejriwal apology

Chief secretary Anshu Prakash, along with IAS officers, DANICS cadre and other bureaucrats, during the candlelight march. (Express) Chief secretary Anshu Prakash, along with IAS officers, DANICS cadre and other bureaucrats, during the candlelight march. (Express)

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Wednesday led a candlelight ‘March for Dignity’ from the Delhi Secretariat to Rajghat, accompanied by government employees and bureaucrats who demanded that the Chief Minister tender a written apology for the alleged assault on Prakash.

Holding placards such as ‘CM sahib maafi maango’ and ‘prashasan tantra se khilwad band karo’, as well as candles, they walked silently till Rajghat. Among those present were finance secretary S N Sahai and General Administration Department secretary M K Parida.

Addressing the bureaucrats and government employees, Sahai said, “I want to appeal to everyone to remain peaceful and continue to work for the people of Delhi. There should be no obstruction in doing our work. Work more than what you used to do earlier, so that no one can say that ‘using this issue as an excuse, we have stopped working’. We have to take this oath right now that the public should not be inconvenienced.”

DANICS officer Pankaj Kumar said, “We are protesting peacefully since the incident has occurred. Our demand has been conveyed in writing that the CM should tender a written apology, after which any kind of dialogue can take place. We had conveyed this during the meeting of joint forum, but no such apology was given by the CM or the political executive. That is why we decided to organise this candlelight march.”

“Until a written apology is tendered, we will only communicate with the government in writing. We are not letting this affect our work. We will continue to work in public interest,” he said.

