AAP vs Chief Secretary: Anshu Prakash in middle of row returns to work, no plan to seek transfer

Anshu Prakash (File) Anshu Prakash (File)

A week after his alleged assault, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash returned to the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

Sources confirmed that Prakash — who was allegedly assaulted during a meeting on February 19 at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence — had not asked for a transfer. “There is no question of him asking for a transfer. He will be staying in the government and continuing his work,” a source said. There has not been any communication between Kejriwal and Prakash since the incident, sources said.

Officials maintained that after arriving at the office, Prakash had a meeting with the Centre in the morning, followed by another with the L-G. He returned to the Secretariat at 5.30 pm.

Read | Ask officers to get back to work, Manish Sisodia writes to Anil Baijal

The assault, and his period of absence, has been marked by protests — Delhi government officers have refused to attend meetings, and said they would only maintain communication through written channels. Prakash refused to comment on the alleged assault or the protests. “The priority right now is to continue work… which hasn’t been allowed to pile up during this time,” the source said.

Last week on Wednesday, Prakash was scheduled to meet a house committee — pertaining to an ongoing probe into a Delhi cooperative bank. However, he didn’t attend the meeting. Police later told the court that “his blood pressure was abnormal” as a result of “the shock of the incident”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App